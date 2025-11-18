The longest field goals ever made: Kicks that rewrote NFL distance

The pursuit of distance in the NFL is a constant struggle, perhaps nowhere more acute than with the field goal. For kickers, the line between an impressive three points and a record-breaking strike is measured in inches and microseconds.

The record book is a timeline of seemingly impossible moments, where one kick suddenly renders the previous standard obsolete. These boots, often launched from well beyond the 50-yard line, transcend mere game strategy and enter the realm of legend.

Few moments shift expectations like a kick that bends the limits of range. Some strikes arrive through thin air, mixing nerve, power and a trace of fortune. These rare distances echo through seasons, hinting at how far the game can stretch.

What is the longest field goal ever made in the NFL?

The record for the longest successful field goal in NFL history has been reset to an astounding 68 yards, a mark achieved by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little on November 2, 2025, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This kick shattered a record that, only four years prior, was heralded as a ceiling for the modern player, fundamentally changing the strategic landscape for coaches operating at midfield.

Cam Little #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. (Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Little’s monumental blast was not a high-altitude phenomenon; it occurred in the controlled, indoor environment of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, though the elevation of the city (approximately 2,184 feet) certainly played a helpful role.

This detail is significant, as previous record attempts were often tied to the thinner air of Denver (over 5,200 feet). The successful attempt, which occurred just before halftime, marked a sudden validation for the young kicker who had previously demonstrated the leg strength with a 70-yard preseason kick that did not count toward the official record books.

The 68-yard kick surpassed the previous benchmark of 66 yards, set by the legendary Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Tucker’s record, a game-winning, walk-off kick against the Detroit Lions, held a dramatic flair: the ball famously bounced off the crossbar before finding its way through the uprights.

