There are plenty of teams searching for a starting quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings will probably be in that position next year since Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent in 2024, although their backup spot seems underwhelming in the present.

Cousins is a player that can help a team win 10 games per season consistently. Last year the Vikings even won the NFC North with a 13-4 record. However, his most criticized aspect is how he plays on big games.

Minnesota experienced that in their home playoff loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Something that works on his favor is that he has been reliable from an availability standpoint, but the front office isn’t sure about the depth behind him in the current roster.

Minnesota Vikings give try out to a former Chiefs quarterback

It doesn’t seem to be anything confirmed as to who would play if Cousins had to miss games. The options to replace him in case of an injury aren’t very promising. The list only has Nick Mullens and fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall, so even the number of quarterbacks isn’t ideal.

That’s why the Vikings worked out Jordan Ta’amu, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The 25-year-old passer has been on different practice squads, although he has never been able to be in an active NFL roster. He had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers after being undrafted in 2019.

Ta’amu had his best performances playing very well in spring leagues. He first led the USFL in passing yards and touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Bandits last year. In 2023 he was named the XFL offensive player of the year representing the D.C. Defenders. His team ended up losing the championship game, but his production gave him another opportunity at the next level.