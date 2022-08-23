The tangle of comments following Dana White's statement about Tom Brady's thwarted arrival with the Raiders in 2020 have rattled current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who weighed in on the matter.

In 2020, Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots shocked the NFL. It was unthinkable to see the legendary quarterback in other colors. However, the Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased the symptom. No one imagined that the Raiders were very close to signing TB12 instead of their current quarterback, Derek Carr.

This rumor was brought to the surface by UFC president Dana White, who noted that not only Brady but his trusty squire, now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, were all but fixed with the then-newcomers in Vegas.

It was then that Jon Gruden, the Raiders' former head coach, intervened to prevent Tom Brady's arrival, as that would have meant losing control of the locker room, according to Shannon Sharpe. Derek Carr remained stellar in Las Vegas and Brady won one more NFL ring.

Derek Carr speaks out on possible link between Brady and Raiders

The person left in the middle of this rumor was Derek Carr, who at 31 years old still has enough strength to aspire to the Raiders can opt to win a Super Bowl after almost forty years without achieving it. The waters were agitated about it and there was a lot of talk about what could have been the future of the franchise with Brady at the helm.

Carr spoke out on the matter, making a single request with which he hopes to have put an end to this story, with a view to working with the necessary tranquility to try to take the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time with him as quarterback.

"I mean, it is what it is. It really doesn't matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I'm just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It's been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That's what I hope.", stated Derek Carr in a press conference of his team.