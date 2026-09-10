In which city and stadium are Rams vs 49ers playing today in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in the Land Down Under, an unusual setting for an NFL game.

The NFL didn’t wait long to give fans a change of scenery. It’s the second game of the season, but the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are clashing in a must-watch game in Australia. However, this game entails more than just a long flight, including a halftime show by the Jonas Brothers.

For instance, this game will be played in Melbourne, in the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground. This is a great stadium given that these are two contenders in the NFC, with the Rams and 49ers’ uniforms for tonight’s game confirmed.

Melbourne, which is a staple city in Australia, was chosen over cities like Sidney, Canberra, Perth, or Brisbane. In fact, Melbourne has established itself as the sports city in the Land Down Under.

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All there is to know about Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), affectionately known by locals as ‘The G’, is Australia’s premier sporting stadium and the cultural heartbeat of Melbourne. Opened in 1853, it is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere and the 11th largest in the world.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground

The seating capacity of exactly 100,024 (comprising 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces) makes this stadium an absolute landmark. ‘The G‘ will host a milestone game in the NFL, as this is the first game ever played in Australia.

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Melbourne is the biggest sports city in Australia

Melbourne is widely recognized as Australia’s sporting capital and a premier destination for sports tourism, hence why it was selected to host the 49ers vs Rams. However, there is much more than just that.

The city hosts world-renowned annual events including the Australian Open tennis tournament, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, and the Melbourne Cup. It is, by all means, the one city in Australia recognized by its great sports audience.