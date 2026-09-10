Who are singing the national anthems before Rams vs 49ers in Australia for 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are set for a historic NFL Week 1 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a special pregame ceremony planned before kickoff.

The national anthems will add another international touch to the historic NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The league has already confirmed the two acts.

Australian singer Cody Simpson will perform the Australian national anthem, while U.S. rock band Infinity Song will deliver the American national anthem before kickoff. The performances are part of the entertainment lineup.

The Rams and 49ers will meet on September 10. The game will also feature the Jonas Brothers at halftime, while the cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is set to perform “Sweet Caroline” during a game break.

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What time are the national anthems performed before Rams vs. 49ers?

The national anthems are performed during the pregame ceremony before kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Cody Simpson is set to perform the Australian national anthem, followed by New York-based rock band Infinity Song singing the U.S. national anthem.

Cody Simpson and Infinity Song (Source: Mark Metcalfe/Rob Kim — Getty Images)

The anthem performances are part of the NFL’s official pregame entertainment. The 49ers and Rams are scheduled to meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, September 11, with kickoff at 10:35 a.m. AEST, which corresponds to 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10 for viewers in the United States.

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Simpson will open the anthem segment with “Advance Australia Fair”, representing the host country, before Infinity Song performs the U.S. national anthem. Infinity Song described the moment as an important part of the tradition and anticipation leading into kickoff, when the stadium comes together before the game begins.

The pregame music will not end with the two anthems. The cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is also scheduled to perform “Sweet Caroline” during a game break, while the Jonas Brothers will headline halftime as part of the NFL’s international entertainment lineup.

The Melbourne matchup is particularly significant because it marks the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Australia. The MCG will host the Rams and 49ers as part of the league’s record nine international games scheduled across the 2026 season.