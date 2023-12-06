The unlikely scenario that would let the Patriots make the NFL playoffs

Things haven’t been easy for the New England Patriots since Tom Brady left in 2020, but it’s safe to say they hit rock bottom this season. With the team sitting bottom of the AFC East at 2-10, fans hadn’t witnessed such a terrible season in a very long time.

The offense has regressed big time from last year, with neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe proving to be the answer at quarterback. Even so, Bill Belichick‘s team isn’t eliminated from playoff contention yet.

Needless to say, the chances are very slim, but they still exist. CBS Sports has found a way that could give the Patriots access to the postseason, though it will practically require a miracle.

Patriots need to win all five games and get help from other teams

First of all, the hardest part is that New England would have to win all its remaining games. If we look at how much the Patriots struggled this year, it’s hard to imagine them getting so many victories in a row.

But even if they somehow put the pieces together and manage to do that, the Pats would still need a series of results to occur. The best they can aspire to is to finish at 7-10, tied with a group of teams. That way, they would clinch the 7th seed.

The Patriots’ next game will be on Thursday night, when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the national spotlight. It may not be the most attractive prime-time game for football fans, but it could define whether New England can still dream with an unlikely postseason appearance or if it can completely rule that out once and for all.

Patriots have questions to answer heading into 2024

The Patriots still have games to take care of this season, but their terrible results already bring questions about their future. Longtime coach Bill Belichick has been under heavy fire this year, while all signs point towards a change of quarterback for 2024.

If New England continues to lose, next year it would have a high pick in the NFL Draft. That could give the franchise an opportunity to start from scratch by selecting a top-ranked signal-caller, in the event it finally give up on Mac Jones.

Belichick, on the other hand, has been the subject of multiple rumors regarding his future. While a change of baton could be on the cards, Ian Rapoport reported months ago the team already gave him a lucrative extension.

It’s still too early to tell, but unless things take a dramatic turn in the remainder of the season, it looks like there could be significant changes in Foxborough next year.