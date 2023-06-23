Over the past three years or so, a rivalry has brewed between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. And, may I say, it’s one of the most exciting to watch in the NFL.

Recently, Joe Burrow had no choice but to admit that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the game, adding that it’s not even close at this particular moment in time.

However, Ja’Marr Chasedidn’t feel the same way and took a slight shot at the reigning Super Bowl MVP, which is why Chiefs star Travis Kelce also shared his thoughts on the matter.

Travis Kelce Chimes In On Ja’Marr Chase’s Comments On Patrick Mahomes

(Transcript via Charean Williams – ProFootballTalk)

“’I thought it was a little bold,’ Travis Kelce said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. ‘[Mahomes is] a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who’ is like. . .’

‘It’s a little disrespectful,’ Jason Kelce piped in. ‘Pat didn’t like it.‘

Jason Kelce went on to describe Mahomes’ tweet directed at Chase.

‘It is what it is, dog,’ Travis Kelce said. ‘Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your sh*t, talk your sh*t, pimp. Just better back it up.’”

It’ll be interesting to see who gets the last laugh and the ultimate bragging rights in this rivalry, but maybe, poking the reigning Super Bowl champions wasn’t a smart move by Chase.