Raiders fans are dropping their opinions online about Derek Carr, people are honest about the situation of Carr and the Raiders and about the future of the franchise with a quarterback like him as a starter.

Derek Carr is the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2014, his first winning season with the franchise was in 2016 with 12 wins and three losses. The Raiders have made the playoffs under Carr only twice. After the 2021-22 NFL season it was rumored that Derek Carr was going to leave the team, but in the end things were different.

The criticism against Carr was harsh during the 2022 postseason, even though he had one of the poorest defensive lines of the season the Raiders made a huge effort, especially Carr to play in the postseason.

But it's not all Derek Carr's fault, poor front office decisions firing people needed to win games like Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing and Jack Del Rio. Carr can't win games by himself with a poor coaching staff and weak lines.

What are people saying on the internet about Derek Carr?

The discussions on Reddit, Twitter and Facebook about the Raiders and Carr situation have never stopped. Fans consider Carr to be on the same level as Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins, quarterbacks with high expectations but little postseason success.

A reddit user referred to the Raiders 2021 season: “...Gruden comes in, gets rid of key players, doesn't get much in return. Very poor drafting. And well you guys know what happened in 2021…”

Carr had a good 2021-22 NFL season despite Gruden's drama and the lack of a good offensive line to protect his skin during the toughest games of the regular season. But regardless Carr and the Raiders made the 2022 playoffs.

