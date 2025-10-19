Titans fans send regretful message to former Patriots HC Mike Vrabel upon return to Tennessee

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made a notable return to Tennessee, a familiar territory where he spent six years coaching the Titans in the NFL. Ahead of the matchup, he received an unexpected message from the Titans’ fan base, who filled the stands with anticipation over his presence on the field.

The fans held up a sign conveying a nostalgic message to Vrabel, who had been dismissed from the Titans before transitioning to the Patriots. “We’re sorry for firing you…and we deeply regret it,” the sign poignantly read, prominently displayed in the stadium stands.

While the sign’s creation rested with the fans, the underlying message echoed a sentiment of protest against the Titans‘ front office decision, as if they were voicing what management ought to have expressed. With the Titans off to a rocky start this season, fans chose this moment to acknowledge the impact Vrabel had during his tenure, where he led them to the playoffs in two of his seasons at the helm.

In a display of determination, Vrabel underscored his former commitment to the Titans. However, now at the reins of the Patriots, he guided them to a decisive 31-13 victory over Tennessee in Week 7. This win leaves the Titans struggling with a 1-6 record, while the Patriots stand strong at 5-2.

Vrabel responds to fan chants post-game

With supporters mourning Vrabel’s absence from their season’s onset, the Patriots head coach addressed the situation, emphasizing his contentment with his current squad. He reiterated his focus on the positive progress his players are making in this regular season.

“That’s neither here nor there. I’m happy for my players,” Vrabel expressed to the media following the game. Keeping sights set firmly on current objectives, the former Titans head coach is already strategizing for the Patriots’ upcoming game, eager to improve upon last year’s results.

Vrabel’s heartfelt gesture to his team

To bolster team morale after the win against his former team, Vrabel chose to personally greet his players outside the locker room, congratulating each one for their impressive performance against the Titans.

Riding on this victory, Vrabel’s Patriots prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 next weekend, aiming for another win to maintain their position atop the AFC East standings ahead of the Buffalo Bills.

