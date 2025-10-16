Rob Gronkowski links AJ Brown to Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the most intriguing teams in the 2025 NFL season. They improved to 4-2 after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, confirming that their upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 wasn’t a fluke.

Drake Maye continues to play at a high level, and his wide receivers have risen to the occasion. Stefon Diggs, signed during the offseason, has recorded 32 receptions for 387 yards, leading the team in both categories.

Kayshon Boutte (18 catches for 301 yards) and DeMario Douglas (eight receptions for 101 yards) have worked well with Diggs, giving Maye a trio of solid wide receivers. However, the Pats could be on the lookout for a new wideout.

Rob Gronkowski names AJ Brown a potential target for Patriots

During a Wednesday appearance on Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show, future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski explained why he believed Philadelphia Eagles’ star AJ Brown would end up going to Foxborough.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts.

“AJ Brown, obviously, but that’s been news for a long time now, going to the Patriots, since he’s such a big Patriots fan as well, and you saw that when he got Julian’s jersey and Tom’s jersey in the offseason,” Gronkowski said. “So a wide receiver, big-time player, I’m not talking just trade for, you know, a slightly average guy. They got to make a splash if they do make the trade, and they can’t overpay either. It just has to be fair.”

Brown has complained about the lack of targets this season. The Eagles are a run-heavy offense, which has frustrated the wide receiver more than once. New England’s running game isn’t that good, either, but Brown would put them on a different level, should he join.