Titans get major hit as star defender gets placed on IR

The Tennessee Titans have endured a tumultuous 2025 NFL season in which they have won only one game against six losses. The Titans parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan ahead of Week 7, but nothing changed for them in their recent matchup.

The New England Patriots dominated them 31-13 on Sunday, worsening their situation and dropping their record to 1-6. Cam Ward went 25 of 34 for 255 yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted once and sacked five times.

Tennessee is one of the worst teams in the league this season, and nothing suggests they will turn things around anytime soon. To make things worse, they had to put one of their best defenders on the injured reserve ahead of the Week 8 Indianapolis Colts game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Titans place L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans made a series of roster moves on Thursday. The most important was placing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve. Additionally, they promoted linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad after signing him earlier this month. They also signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad.

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Advertisement

This will be Sneed’s second period on the injured list after he was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in August. The decision means Sneed will miss at least four games.

Advertisement

He joined the Titans via trade last March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Sneed signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the AFC South team, hoping to make an impact on their defense.