Titans HC makes strong statement about the team’s desire to win

Entering Week 13 of the 2025 season, the Tennessee Titans (1-10) are one of the worst teams in the NFL. After drafting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, the Titans entered the season with renewed expectations.

Thirteen weeks later, they have won only one game, fired Brian Callahan as head coach, and Ward’s development hasn’t pleased too many people. The Titans are a young and inexperienced team, but they try to compete every week.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy wants his players to give their all week in and week out, especially when they lose games that look secure at certain points. The coach has made it clear that he’s competing to win and isn’t giving up on the season just yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCoy sends clear message about his desire to win

While many think the Titans will tank for the rest of the season to secure next year’s No. 1 pick, McCoy doesn’t believe in that. For him, they still have chances to compete and win a couple of games.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

“There’s a burning desire week in and week out to win,” he said. “Looking for plays, and ways, to make that happen. We have to consistently do our jobs better for 60 minutes.”

Advertisement

The Titans have failed to be consistent for a full 60 minutes. If they overcome those shortcomings, the situation would look more favorable. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, hoping to win their second game against a divisional rival.