Titans’ plans for Calvin Ridley at trade deadline revealed

The Tennessee Titans have a plan for their veteran wide receiver.

By Ernesto Cova

Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesCalvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley has been mentioned as one of the potential trade chips the Tennessee Titans could use ahead of the 2025 NFL deadline. The Titans (1-8) are one of the worst teams in the league this season, which has prompted some to think they will be sellers. 

Ridley could bring help to a contender or a team hoping to add depth to the wide receiver room. He has spent seven years in the league between the Atlanta Falcons (2018-2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023) and the Titans (2024), posting decent numbers to help his teams.

Tennessee has gone through multiple changes this campaign, starting with Brian Callahan’s firing. They can’t put things together, and fans are calling for the front office to blow it up and trade away several pieces. 

Titans won’t move Calvin Ridley at trade deadline

Ridley could have been a solid pickup for several opponents, but the Titans aren’t planning to move the 30-year-old wide receiver, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported on Sunday. 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the game against Miami Dolphins

“The (Titans) are not shopping Calvin Ridley as some reports are saying,” Davenport tweeted. “Confirmed with multiple team sources that is not the case. They have, however, received calls about Ridley and other players.”

Ridley has been targeted 35 times in six games, catching 16 passes for 290 yards. Tennessee is years away from contention, but they aren’t parting ways with their aging stars. Cam Ward landed in a complex situation that hasn’t gone precisely well. 

The rookie quarterback is still learning, but his current roster hasn’t helped him after nine weeks. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
