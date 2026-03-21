Tom Brady comes out of retirement in 2026 Flag Football Classic with vintage TD throws to Stefon Diggs and Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady delivered one of the biggest moments of the 2026 Flag Football Classic with a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs during the matchup between the Founders and Team USA. The veteran quarterback showed he still has elite touch, lofting the ball over the defense before Diggs secured the catch in stride. It was Brady’s first competitive appearance in three years, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion looked remarkably sharp.

The scoring play came during a strong opening stretch for Brady’s team, which moved the ball efficiently through the air. After the touchdown, the Founders attempted a two-point conversion, but the sequence took a worrying turn when Rob Gronkowski suffered a hamstring injury while completing the play. The former tight end immediately felt discomfort, casting a shadow over what had been a spectacular offensive series led by Brady.

Even so, the highlight throw to Diggs quickly became the defining play of the game. Brady’s timing, pocket movement and anticipation resembled his NFL prime, reinforcing the idea that his arm talent remains intact despite time away from the field. For fans, the moment felt like a throwback to countless connections between Brady and elite receivers throughout his legendary career.

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Tom Brady TD pass Brady to Stefon Diggs in 2026 Flag Football Classic

The 2026 Flag Football Classic is expected to become an annual tradition, especially with the sport set to be part of the Olympic program. Organizers view the tournament as both entertainment and a preview of what international flag football could look like with star power involved. Brady’s participation immediately elevated the visibility of the event and drew attention from players across football.

His performance also sparked conversation about former NFL stars returning in this format. Despite being retired for three years after winning seven Super Bowl titles, Brady showed he can still operate at a high level. The touchdown to Diggs highlighted not only his accuracy but also his ability to quickly adapt to the faster pace of flag football.

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If the tournament continues to grow, moments like Brady’s touchdown pass could become foundational highlights for the sport. With Olympic inclusion on the horizon, the Flag Football Classic may evolve into a showcase where legends, current stars and flag specialists collide, and Brady’s connection with Diggs could be remembered as one of the plays that helped push the event into the spotlight.

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