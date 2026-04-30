Raiders detail Tom Brady’s level of involvement with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders believe they have found a franchise cornerstone in Fernando Mendoza. Watching from the executive level is Tom Brady, a living NFL legend and minority owner, leaving many to wonder exactly how much he will mentor the former Indiana standout.

When the Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, the fanbase was electrified. Optimism reached new heights at the prospect of a seven-time Super Bowl champion guiding the rookie toward professional success.

While Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, general manager John Spytek has clarified the chain of command. Spytek detailed that he will primarily let head coach Klint Kubiak and the coaching staff guide Mendoza’s day-to-day development.

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“I don’t think it’s going to be hard,” Spytek said. “We both welcome Tom’s insight and his input. But at the same time, I would say Tom has empowered us to run the day-to-day of the Raiders the way that we see fit. And obviously with the right vision and process in place, we’re going to be a very process-driven organization right now. And I think that wouldn’t surprise anybody with the way that Tom has operated throughout his career.”

If things go wrong, Tom Brady could always step in

Klint Kubiak is in his first year as head coach following a brilliant stint with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won Super Bowl LX. He now inherits a generational prospect in Fernando Mendoza, and the expectations for the Indiana star are already sky-high.

According to Spytek, Brady—who personally welcomed Mendoza after his selection—will allow Kubiak to develop the signal-caller, respecting the boundaries of the coaching staff. Nevertheless, there is a clear strategic reason why the Raiders brought Brady into the ownership group.

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If the transition proves difficult, the Raiders will undoubtedly rely on Brady’s unprecedented expertise to assist both Kubiak and Mendoza. Though he is not a coach, his high-level advice could be the catalyst the club needs to finally secure the franchise quarterback fans have craved for decades.

The Raiders have another experienced QB to help Mendoza

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins. While he may not boast the trophy case of Tom Brady, his extensive veteran experience will be invaluable to Mendoza’s growth.

Let’s get to work Raider Nation! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/7AW0zKBuzF — Fernando Mendoza (@fernandomendoza) April 24, 2026

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The Raiders are prepared for a competitive summer between Mendoza and Cousins. However, given his significant college experience and perceived NFL-readiness, the rookie appears to have the inside track to start in Week 1.