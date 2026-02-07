Rob Gronkowski sends clear message about Tom Brady not rooting for the Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski talked about the controversy that Tom Brady has generated prior to the Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Seahawks. The legendary quarterback said this on the Sirius XM podcast with Jim Gray: “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best win.”

During an interview with Kay Adams, Gronk reacted to his former teammate’s statements. “I don’t know. I’m not Tom. I haven’t talked to him yet since the Patriots been in the Super Bowl. But, because he probably wants to be the quarterback. He’s that competitive. He probably wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now.”

The extraordinary tight end was also very clear in mentioning that a victory by Drake Maye in the Super Bowl does not affect Brady’s legacy with the franchise at all. “No. Not at all. Nothing will ever take away what Tom has done for the game of football and for the Patriots.”

Tom Brady sparks controversy with Patriots in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady has sparked a major debate because, after having won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, it is difficult to understand why he would not publicly support them.

However, there are several reasons why he might avoided choosing a favorite. The most important one could be that he is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and, interestingly, his team is interested in hiring Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, as head coach.

Additionally, Brady is currently an analyst for Fox, which may lead him to take a more neutral stance. In the case of Rob Gronkowski, who works for the same network, there is no doubt. He is rooting for the Patriots.

“I’m rooting for the Patriots. What’s great about the Patriots being in the Super Bowl is that it shows and is bringing back just how dominant the Patriots are. There’s a lot of fans out there that are mad that the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl. They’re mad because of how many times we won with our dynasty. They’re pissed that they’re already back after just three or four down years.”