Tom Brady is absolutely impressed with Aaron Rodgers and the performance of the 41-year-old quarterback with the Steelers. Against all odds, the veteran has the team at a 3-1 record in control of the AFC North.

“I’m beyond impressed. I think at that age, there’s so many other factors that come into play about how to be a great quarterback. You know, we all want to talk about what happens in the offseason with him and there’s some things. There’s a lot of narratives out there. There’s a lot of that. It’s a little different. But what we know about him on the field is he’s a surgical passer. He’s got a killer instinct, he’s hyper competitive and I think he’s brought all those things to Pittsburgh.”

Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers were pleased to see that, during their bye week, the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns all lost, so at the moment, their lead in the division is two games over Cincinnati and three over Baltimore and Cleveland.

Do the Steelers have a chance at the playoffs?

Yes. The Steelers currently have a chance to reach the playoffs, although it is still very early in the season. However, no one expected the Bengals (2-3) and the Ravens (1-4) to have such disastrous starts, including the injuries to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

What is the next game for the Steelers?

The next game for the Steelers is against the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 6, and then, on Thursday Night Football, Mike Tomlin’s team will visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a key matchup to continue extending their lead.

