The upcoming NFL season will see the return of the quarterback with the most rings in league history and the best part is that he will continue to set and break records.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have another special season Tom Brady as their quarterback, they want to win another Super Bowl but things will not be as easy as previous years.

Tom Brady has already broken and set a lot of records and it is very unlikely that some of those records will be broken during this century, especially the seven Super Bowl rings he won with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peyton Manning is also a record man with around 25+ individual records during his pro career, but Manning won just two Super Bowl titles and his career started in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts and ended in 2015 with the Denver Broncos.

What is Manning's record that Brady could break in 2022?

They are actually two records previously set by Manning that could be broken by Brady in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. The first record is the 4th quarter comebacks where Manning leads the table with 43 games won in the 4th quarter and Brady has 42 won games.

On the other hand is the Game-winning drives record where Manning also leads the top with 54 and Brady is close behind with 53. Another quarterback who could break Brady's mark in a couple of years is Matthew Stafford as the table shows below.