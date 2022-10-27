Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the greatest football players ever, but nowadays he is having troubles on the field. Now, a former Super Bowl MVP has talked about his 'distractions' as he thinks they are hurting Tampa Bay.

The 2022 NFL season has not been the best for the Buccaneers. Even though they are at the top of NFC South, Tampa Bay has a losing record (3-4) and it is not working so well.

Phil Simms thinks Tom Brady is getting too distracted this season

Almost in every single football team, if things go wrong, the quarterback is the main responsible. This idea gets bigger if you are Tom Brady, one of the greatest players of all time.

After he gave the Buccaneers another Super Bowl title in his first season in Tampa Bay, things are getting complicated nowadays. The team is not performing very well and some might think that Brady is the problem.

“The distractions caused by him: Going away for 10 days in training camp, what went on with the wedding is a distraction to the football team. It hurts,” Phil Simms, former Super Bowl champion and MVP said for Paramount+.

This season has been very different for Brady. Allegedly he asked for some extra benefits to un-retire that included permissions to not participate in a few trainings. He also attended Robert Kraft's wedding during the 2022 NFL season, something really weird in Tom's career.