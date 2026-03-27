Trey Hendrickson admits he expected to pair up with Maxx Crosby at the Ravens

Trey Hendrickson joined the Baltimore Ravens after the trade for Maxx Crosby fell through. Now, Hendrickson has revealed that the initial plan was to acquire both star pass rushers rather than just one.

Less than 24 hours after the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade, they announced the signing of Trey Hendrickson. This move shocked many across the league, including Hendrickson himself.

The Ravens signing Hendrickson was a logical pivot after passing on Crosby. However, few believed it would have been financially or logistically possible for Baltimore to land both of them at once.

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“I was looking forward to rushing with him,” Trey Hendrickson said on Terron Armstead’s The Set podcast. “Like what an incredible opportunity that would have been to have a bookends like that terrorizing quarterbacks, getting running backs to the ground. That’s what got me excited.”

Hendrickson and Crosby would have been a menace together

The mere idea of pairing Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby is enough to chill any offense. As two elite pass rushers, they would have created a massive threat from both sides of the defensive line.

As of today, it appears Maxx Crosby will remain with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently recovering from knee surgery, which was reportedly the reason the Ravens chose not to move forward with the trade.

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As for Hendrickson, injuries sidelined him for half of the 2025 season. If he remains healthy, he could significantly bolster the Ravens’ defense and finally provide Lamar Jackson with the elite support needed to contend for a Super Bowl.