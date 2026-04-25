The Maxx Crosby failed trade pressured the NY Giants to make Dexter Lawrence trade to Bengals earlier than expected

When a star like Dexter Lawrence wants to leave a team so close to the NFL Draft, the best practice is to trade him when the team is on the clock. However, the New York Giants traded him before to the Cincinnati Bengals. Maxx Crosby might have influenced the decision.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “it’s believed that the failed Maxx Crosby trade was a significant factor in getting the deal done early. As one source put it, both teams were concerned about Lawrence passing a physical. Pre-Crosby, that would have been less of a concern.”

For instance, this trade could’ve been similar to the AJ Brown trade in the 2022 Draft. However, the fear of not passing the physical test was bigger than the opportunity to get the most out of the trade.

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The Bengals made the right move

Not only were the Bengals needing a guy like Dexter Lawrence on defense, but there were no players that are such a guaranteed force in defense like Lawrence. Hence, this was the best-case scenario for them.

Dexter Lawrence II #97 of the New York Giants.

Contrary to the Crosby situation, where the Ravens pivoted to Trey Hendrickson, there was no plan B for the Bengals. If they didn’t land Lawrence, they would’ve likely used their 10th pick and roll the dice on a rookie. Last season, their first pick was DE Shemar Stewart, and that ended up being a mess from the get-go.

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The NY Giants still got a good return

The Giants used the 10th pick given by the Bengals to selece Francis Mauigoa, who could perfectly be a rock solid left tackle for the team, barring any injury setbacks. Mauigoa has a disc injury, but the Giants were comfortably fine picking him either way.