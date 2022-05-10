Another record for Brady and this time it is outside the United States in what will be the NFL International Series. To break that record the Buccaneers must win a game with him as the starter. Check here the details.

Tom Brady is ready for another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in another attempt to win an eighth Super Bowl ring. Brady may or may not be playing his last season, but without a good offensive line it's very hard for him to continue playing at the same level.

On May 12 the official 2022 NFL schedule will be announced, but before that day the league had already announced the International Games which will take place in London, Germany and Mexico. The Buccaneers will play in Germany.

Those games outside of the United States will be the perfect opportunity for Brady to set another record that will be nearly impossible to break. The last time Brady played in an International Game was in 2017 against the Oakland Raiders.

What is Tom Brady's upcoming International record?

His upcoming new record is quite simple, Brady will be the quarterback with the most international victories and the only NFL player to win in three different countries since he previously won, playing for the Patriots, in England and Mexico. To make it happen the Buccaneers must win in Munich vs. Seattle Seahawks on November 13, 2022.

The NFL International Series begins on October 2 with a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, and the last game of the series will be on November 21 when the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium.

