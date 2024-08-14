Tom Brady names surprising position for LeBron James in dream NFL team with NBA stars

LeBron James appears in a surprising position on a dream NFL team according to former QB Tom Brady.

One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady, made an appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics and took the opportunity to create a dream NFL team featuring the top NBA players of the moment. The MVP of the tournament, LeBron James, was assigned a surprising position by the former Patriots quarterback.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers assembled a super NFL team featuring the top players from Team USA. Among those included were James, Edwards, and Tatum, among others.

In a vlog with @NFL, Brady enthusiastically mentioned that his quarterback would definitely be Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum: “I’m putting Jayson Tatum as my quarterback.”

Additionally, he assigned positions to King LeBron and Anthony Edwards as well: “LeBron’s my tight end. Running back, that’s tough — maybe Ant (Anthony Edwards) as my running back,” Brady said. “He’s so athletic and a little smaller to the ground.”

As the interview progressed, Brady ultimately moved James from that position and named Joel Embiid, known for his size and agility on the basketball court, as the Tight End.

The reason Brady changed James’ position

Initially, LeBron James was mentioned as a Tight End due to his physical build and skill set. However, Brady later reconsidered and decided to place the Los Angeles Lakers star in the role of Wide Receiver.

“And my receivers … I need two different types, I need a possession guy and I need a down the field threat guy. So, the down the field threat guy, maybe move LeBron out to receiver. And I put Ant at tight end,” Brady stated.

Booker, the fifth player

With four positions already filled, Brady only needed to choose one more receiver to join James on the team. For this role, he didn’t hesitate to select Devin Booker.

“Joel might be a little too big, maybe he’s the other tight end. Then I got LeBron as a receiver ‘cause I can utilize him better,” Brady said. “He’s got more downfield speed. Tatum’s my quarterback, Ant’s my running back, and I need one more receiver. Who do we like? I’m taking D book (Devin Booker). I’ve seen his skill, he can go vertical, he’s got speed, work over the middle. That’s the squad.”