After his career in the NFL ends, Brady has his financial future secured for the next decade according to the contract that he was offered to work as an announcer.

Tom Brady is an active player in the NFL and the upcoming 2022 season could be his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But what will he do after his quarterback life is over, that is the question fans are asking.

It is highly likely that Tom Brady is still connected to the NFL in some way, speculation is that Brady could become a General Manager or perhaps an NFL announcer for some sports network.

Other NFL players and coaches worked as announcers for a time, but Troy Aikman's career is one of the most stable in the 21st century without forgetting Madden who also had a long career as an announcer.

How much will Tom Brady be paid as an NFL analyst?

The contract is from FOX, the offer is for $375,000,000 and 10 years, that would be the largest contract in history for an announcer/analyst in the United States and probably in the world. Everything was confirmed by the Lachlan Murdoch (CEO) and was spread by the New York Post and Andrew Marchand.

Tom Brady will earn more as an announcer than Troy Aikman (another ex-NFL) $18m and another well-known quarterback who is also an announcer/analyst today is Tony Romo with a $180 10-year contract. Brady beats them both, his annual salary will be $37.5 million.