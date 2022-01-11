The quarterback with the biggest football record also suffered a few losses in his career, but he always bounced back and kept going to play for another ring. Check here how many times Brady won and lost a ring in the NFL.

Tom Brady is the quarterback with the most NFL records, passing yards, touchdowns, and other records that make him the biggest winner in the league. But Brady also suffered unforgettable, hard-to-digest Super Bowl losses that marked his career for ever. After 7 wins in 10 Super Bowls, Brady continues as one of the big favorites to win as long as he keeps playing.

Brady played his first big season with the New England Patriots in 2001, that season was unforgettable for him. During that year the team started the season with three losses in the first four weeks but in the end they finished in the playoffs as No. 1 Seed with a straight bye to the divisional round.

After almost two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady continues to play like never before and even better, breaking records and winning rings with his new team. Brady has said repeatedly that his goal is 10 Super Bowl rings.

New England Patriots 2001: First Super Bowl ring for Brady (Super Bowl XXXVI)

The Patriots had a poor start to the season with just two consecutive losses to Bengals 17-23 and Jets 3-10, but at the end of the regular season the team finished with 11-5 overall and Brady with 2843 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Patriots and Brady won their first Super Bowl ring of the 21st century against the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

New England Patriots 2003: Brady’s second ring after a bad season (Super Bowl XXXVIII)

The previous season, 2002, was negative for the Patriots, but in 2003 the team was determined to win another Super Bowl. The Patriots lost just two games that season and won 12 straight games to close out the regular season. Tom Brady played like never before in the playoffs, defeating the Titans in the divisional round, the Colts in the AFC Championship game and winning his second Super Bowl ring against Carolina 29-32. That was the first time Brady threw for 300+ yards in a Super Bowl game.

New England Patriots 2004: Back-to-back win and his third ring (Super Bowl XXXIX)

The first back-to-back win in a Super Bowl of the 21st century was a feat for Tom Brady to win his third ring. During that season the Patriots lost just two games, but opened the season with six straight wins. Tom threw 3692 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Patriots and Brady won the third ring against Philadelphia 24-21.

New England Patriots 2007: First ring took away from Brady’s hand (Super Bowl XLII)

After two bad years between 2005 and 2006 the Patriots returned to the playoffs thanks to a perfect regular season record of 16-0-0 overall. They were big favorites to win the fourth ring, but luck turned for the Patriots in the championship game. Tom Brady could do nothing to prevent the New York Giants from winning Super Bowl XLII 17-14. It was the most painful loss for the Patriots after a 16-win season.

New England Patriots 2011: Another wasted chance for the fourth ring (Super Bowl XLVI)

Tom Brady looked like he was ready, again, to win his fourth ring. The Patriots won thirteen games during the regular season and lost only three, and one of those losses during the regular season was against the New York Giants, the same team that took away Tom Brady's dream of the fourth ring in 2007. And they did it again in 2011 defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI 21-17.

New England Patriots 2014: It took Brady seven years to win another ring (Super Bowl XLIX)

After two consecutive losses to the Giants in the Super Bowl and two bad years without playing in the big championship game the Patriots won in the divisional round against the Ravens 35-31 and they crushed the Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship. The fourth ring for Tom Brady included the best completion percentage in a Super Bowl of his career with 37/50 passes completed for 74% and the Patriots won the Super Bowl against the Seahawks 28-24.

New England Patriots 2016: Winning streak, and a full hand of rings for Brady (Super Bowl LI)

Finally, the big moment for Brady's hand, his fifth ring as a quarterback in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Two years since their last Super Bowl win, the Pats won 14 of 16 games in the regular season, and all the games in the playoffs were victories for the Patriots by more than 33+ points, including the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in OT.

New England Patriots 2017: Back-to-back failed, Philly takes revenge and anoter lost ring (Super Bowl LII)

That was a disappointing year for the Patriots dinasty as they wanted to win another Super Bowl in a row like they did in the early 21st century. The regular season was good for Tom Brady in 2017 with 32 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions for 4577 passing yards. That was his third-best season with the Patriots in passing yards and pass attempts. But in the Super Bowl things did not turn out as Brady thought, the Patriots lost 28-48

New England Patriots 2018: Brady's other hand gets the sixth ring (Super Bowl LIII)

This was the last time Brady was going to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots before the close of the second decade of the century. The 11-5 record was more than enough for the Patriots to reach the playoffs and play the Chargers 41-28 and the Chiefs 37-31, ultimately winning the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. That ring was one of the hardest Brady ever won and it was the last ring before he turned 40 years old.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020: The seventh ring and Brady playing like a young boy (Super Bowl LV)

Brady signed with the Buccaneers on March 20, 2020 and in his first season he not only won another Super Bowl and a seventh ring, but also showed he was in good shape and he plans to play until age 50 if possible. That season Brady played the playoffs from the wild card round against Washington and later he played against two veterans in the divisional and conference championships. A victory against Drew Brees 30-20 and another against Aaron Rodgers 31-26, but the best thing was that in the Super Bowl Brady defeated Patrick Mahomes 31-9.

