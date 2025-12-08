Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly set the date and location for their wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to dominate headlines, not only for their individual success but for the cultural frenzy surrounding their relationship. Since going public in 2023, the couple has become a fixture in both sports and entertainment, with every public appearance sparking global attention.

Over the past year, the spotlight has intensified as their engagement turned into one of the most discussed celebrity moments of the season. Fans and media alike have been waiting for the next step, especially as speculation about wedding plans grew louder with each passing month.

Now, the anticipation has finally turned into confirmation. They have reportedly locked in both the date and the location for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings of the decade, setting the tone for an offseason filled with excitement far beyond the football field.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding: Date and location revealed

The headline moment of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end’s upcoming offseason won’t come from the gridiron but from a wedding aisle. According to FOX Sports, “Travis Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island, on Saturday, June 13, 2026“.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The ceremony will be held at Ocean House, a Victorian-style luxury hotel the couple has frequented and that perfectly aligns with the tone of an event expected to draw worldwide attention.

The choice of date carries an unmistakable personal touch from Swift. As Harper’s Bazaar noted, “The date, of course, is a nod to the superstar’s lucky number, 13“. The pair, who got engaged in August nearly two years after going public, are planning a celebration that reflects both their history and their high-profile lives.

What this means for Kelce’s off-field future

As Kelce prepares for a potentially defining NFL offseason, the balance between his personal milestones and professional uncertainty becomes even more striking. At 36, with three Super Bowl rings and a résumé that guarantees Hall of Fame induction, he will once again face the familiar process of determining whether to continue his career or begin a new chapter.

What is clear is that, away from the field, his life is already shifting into a new phase—one marked by his upcoming marriage and numerous opportunities waiting once he decides to hang up the cleats. For now, the wedding with the singer stands as the one certainty in an offseason filled with possibilities.

