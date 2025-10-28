Travis Kelce describes himself in 3 words after Chiefs’ dominant MNF win over Commanders

The NFL season is slowly starting to take shape for the Kansas City Chiefs — and luckily for them, it’s happening at a crucial stretch of the campaign. Their recent win over the Washington Commanders is clear proof of that, driven in large part by Travis Kelce’s improved play.

One of the franchise’s biggest icons knows he still has plenty left to give, even as he approaches the final stretch of his career. He made that clear after the game, delivering a powerful three-word message to the media: Kelce called himself an “old, lucky dog.”

Much has been said about the tight end’s performance — not only because he’s likely entering the twilight of his path, but also due to questions about his physical condition. Yet as the weeks go by, Kelce keeps proving why he remains one of the best at his position, savoring each small personal victory along the way.

“I just cherish these moments,” he said during a postgame interview with Scott Van Pelt of ESPN. “Coming out here being able to play in front of Chiefs kingdom at Arrowhead. This place is special and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I’m still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better every single day. I think I’ll look back at it and appreciate.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of Mahomes’ primary targets on offense finished with a season-high 99 yards, six receptions, and a touchdown — tying Priest Holmes for the franchise’s all-time lead with 83 touchdowns.

From struggles to strength

Travis Kelce is finding his stride, delivering increasingly impressive performances after a somewhat slow start to the campaign. His most recent outings show the veteran tight end is rounding into form, crucial for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. Through 7 games in the 2025 season, Kelce has recorded 37 receptions for 474 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Notably, his recent production has been explosive, highlighted by a 6-catch, 99-yard, 1-TD performance against the Commanders and an earlier 7-catch, 61-yard, 1-TD outing against the Jaguars. If this trend continues, Kelce is poised to remain the league’s most dominant receiving tight end.

Keeping the momentum

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off a string of wins, face a brutal stretch that will test their legitimacy as championship contenders. The upcoming schedule features a critical showdown on the road against the formidable Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9, a crucial AFC matchup that is always a postseason preview.

Following the highly anticipated Bye Week in Week 10—often a tricky spot for momentum—the Chiefs must then immediately prepare for a tough divisional road contest against the Denver Broncos in the thin air of Mile High in Week 11.

Navigating this three-part challenge, with two difficult road trips sandwiching the break, will be a true measure of the team’s ability to maintain their winning trajectory as the calendar flips to November.