Travis Kelce endorses Chiefs second-round pick R Mason Thomas, describing him as a ‘freak of nature’

When Travis Kelce speaks about something regarding the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s usually time to listen. In fact, he just spoke about R Mason Thomas, the newly-drafted second-round pick edge, and his words are very encouraging.

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce said R Mason Thomas “is a f—king freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness.” Kelce also added that Thomas “is going to be a game-changer at the edge position.”

The Chiefs had 35 sacks last season, which ranked 25th in the NFL. Hence, having a guy like R Mason Thomas will be great for this team. He will line up opposite of George Karlaftis, and with Chris Jones in the middle. The defensive line is quite a threat now.

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R Mason Thomas was an absolute menace in college

An Oklahoma product, Thomas did plenty of work during his last two years in the SEC. He racked up 22 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered. He was the definition of a force to be reckoned with.

Marshawn Lynch & Greg Jennings would be proud of this R Mason Thomas touchdown🤯pic.twitter.com/Rzp8BS8I5w — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2025

For a guy that stands at 6’2″, 241 lbs, Kelce is right to call Thomas an explosive guy. Thomas ran a 4.67-second 40-yard-dash. He also recorded a 1.63 10-yard split. His physical output is rarely seen for a guy his size. The upside is huge.

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Chiefs D-line for 2026

Thomas is not the only new rookie on the roster. The Chiefs used a first-rounder on defensive tackle Peter Woods. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo runs a 4-3 scheme, although very flexible on it. This is how they could line up in 2026 in the front seven: