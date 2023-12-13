The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, partly due to Karadius Toney’s mistake. Travis Kelce has since sent a special message to his teammate regarding his costly penalty at the end of the game.

It hasn’t been a flawless season for the Chiefs. Despite being viewed as the clear favorites to dominate the AFC West, they are now just one loss away from being tied by the Broncos, a surprising turn of events catching everyone off guard.

In their recent game, the Chiefs experienced a disappointing loss to the Bills. Towards the end of the match, referees made a controversial call against Kadarius Toney, a decision that could have potentially led to a victory for Kansas City against Buffalo.

Travis Kelce gets real on Toney’s costly penalty vs. Bills

The Chiefs are in serious problems. Despite being the reigning champions, they haven’t been as dominant as anticipated, and their grip on the division is at risk, marking the first time in seven years that they face the possibility of losing it.

In their most recent game, the Chiefs experienced a tough loss against the Bills. They were on the verge of victory, but a controversial offside penalty called on Kadarius Toney dashed their hopes of defeating Buffalo.

After the game, many Chiefs players expressed their frustration over the referees’ crucial penalty decision. Travis Kelce stepped up to defend Toney, sending him a special message to shake off this matter and be ready for the next game.

“I got all the faith in the world in that dude,” Kelce said on Toney on his podcast. “He’s one our best players. He’s one of the best players we’ve got with the ball in his hands. You turn on the film, you watch what he does with the ball in his hands and you can’t tell me you don’t want that guy on your team.

“Everybody hating on KT right now, I’m not trying to hear that. … I’m trusting in 1-9 every time he’s out on the field.”

Kelce also acknowledged the rough patch the Chiefs are facing. The tight end recognizes the stark differences this year, yet remains optimistic, hoping they can overcome these challenges and contend for back-to-back titles this season.

“When you watch the film, penalties in critical moments, turnovers in critical moments,” Kelce said. “Yeah, it’s frustrating, but at the same time, we know a lot of it is self-inflicted, and we know that, moving forward, it can be fixed and we have the guys to be able to get it fixed. … I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need here, and we’re going to get it fixed.”

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC West this season?

As of today, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t clinched the AFC West title yet. They presently hold a record of 8-5, while the Denver Broncos closely trail them with a 7-6 record.

Despite Denver’s close pursuit, the Chiefs maintain a one-game advantage. For the Broncos to contend for the division title, they would need to win their remaining four games perfectly and hope for a Kansas City defeat.