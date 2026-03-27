Raiders GM John Spytek endorses Maxx Crosby staying with Las Vegas, provides update on his relationship with the EDGE

The Las Vegas Raiders and EDGE Maxx Crosby starred in one of the biggest, dramatic sagas of this NFL offseason. After all, the defensive superstar will stay with the team and that’s something general manager John Spytek is clearly fond of.

In a video posted by the Raiders, Spytek said “My relationship with Maxx since I’ve gotten here has been great… Things have a way of going a certain way and working out the way they’re supposed to, and we welcome him like he never left.”

While the Raiders aren’t married to the idea of keeping Crosby, the only way they would trade him is if a good enough offer arrives. If not, they are more than happy to keep one of the best past-rushers in the NFL.

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Crosby is still recovering from a knee injury

The whole ‘Crosby-to-Baltimore‘ move got canceled because Crosby didn’t pass a medical test. That’s because he is recovering from a knee surgery. Per Spytek, Crosby will be more than ready for when the season comes.

Maxx Crosby 2025 season highlights 🍿pic.twitter.com/nIRED34Iim — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) March 19, 2026

“Excited to see him work hard and attack the rehab and I know he’s going to be back ready to rock in August this year and have many good years ahead of him,” Spytek said. Crosby had 10 sacks and 73 combined tackles, alongside one interception.

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The Raiders are trying to build something special

The Raiders have been going in a downward spiral for a while now. However, with all the moves they are doing this offseason, they are trying to turn the tables and go all in. First, the arrival of Klint Kubiak as new head coach. Soon in the NFL Draft, they’ll pick their quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

They will recover Crosby. Also, the Raiders still have young, talented pieces like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. Many more things are yet to come. They’ve also been rebuilding their offensive line. Hence, the Raiders want to be taken seriously.