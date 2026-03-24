Ravens reportedly backed out of Maxx Crosby trade due to concerns over his long-term durability

The news of the Baltimore Ravens backing out of the trade for Maxx Crosby shocked the NFL world. It has now been revealed that the club was concerned about the pass rusher’s durability, which is why the front office decided not to proceed with the move.

Reports indicate that the Ravens flagged concerns regarding Crosby‘s long-term health during his physical. Unfortunately, the team’s medical staff identified an issue they believe could impact his performance in the coming years.

According to Ryan McFadden of ESPN, the Ravens declined the trade because: “The consensus was that Crosby would be able to play in 2026. The Ravens’ concern centered on the uncertainty of Crosby’s durability after a couple of seasons in Baltimore because of a degenerative issue in his knee, a source told ESPN.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maxx Crosby’s camp disputes the report

When the Ravens confirmed that the physical did not meet their expectations, many questioned whether the star defender was healthy enough to compete.

In response, Maxx Crosby’s camp has pushed back against these rumors. He received public support from his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who stated that the player is fully healthy and ahead of schedule in his recovery from January meniscus surgery.

Advertisement

Crosby himself has addressed the failed trade, suggesting that “conspiracy theories” are being created about the situation. However, it appears the Ravens remained firm in their belief that he might not remain healthy beyond the 2026 season.

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady faced tough question on Maxx Crosby trade between Raiders and Ravens after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Is Maxx Crosby staying with the Raiders?

Yes, Maxx Crosby is set to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2026 season. The club has not reopened trade discussions for the pass rusher, and the front office appears comfortable keeping him on the roster.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

If Crosby delivers a dominant performance in the upcoming campaign and remains injury-free, he will prove the Ravens wrong. However, any recurring health issues would validate Baltimore’s decision to walk away from the blockbuster deal.

Advertisement