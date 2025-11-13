Trending topics:
nfl

Trey McBride could make NFL history amid Cardinals’ rocky season

Trey McBride is the lone bright spot in Arizona this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have had a rocky 2025 NFL season. After a promising 2-0 start, they lost five consecutive games before they upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. They came back to reality on Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks dismantled them in a 44-22 loss at Lumen Field. 

The Cardinals are one of those teams with intriguing pieces that can’t elevate their game. They have seen their divisional rivals improve season after season, while they remain the weakest squad in the NFC West. 

Kyler Murray’s future appears to be up in the air after seven seasons with the franchise. Jonathan Gannon could leave the franchise if the season doesn’t improve, and one would imagine that they would blow it up to start a new rebuilding.

Marvin Harrison Jr. struggled at the start of the campaign, but found a footing by the weeks. He is part of the team’s future plans, but it seems like he isn’t in the best situation to shine. 

Trey McBride could make NFL history this season

Star tight end Trey McBride, playing his fourth campaign in the league, is one of the few bright spots the Cardinals have had this season. The Colorado State product has become one of the most reliable players in his position, and his numbers this season are a testament to how important he is for the Cardinals. 



McBride

NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming shared on Tuesday that McBride leads the Cardinals in offensive touches, scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns in 2025. He could be the first tight end in NFL history to lead his team in all three categories in a season. 

In nine games this campaign, McBride has recorded 61 receptions on 88 targets for 603 yard and six touchdowns. He came off his best season in 2024, but this one could be better if he continues to deliver. 

