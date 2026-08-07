Trey Smith raises concerns as Chiefs send OT to specialist due to hip injury

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a priority for the Kansas City Chiefs so when offensive lineman Trey Smith had some hip injury, they panicked. Now, they’ve sent the guard to see a specialist.
However, it seems like the concerns are not as big as they initially feared. Per head coach Andy Reid, “Trey, his hip was bothering him. We sent him to a specialist just to get it checked out. Precautionary. He’s gonna be okay.”
At the end of the day, precautionary means it is to avoid anything more serious. Hence, Smith should be fine. Still, given that Mahomes is coming off an ACL tear, they need Smith to be available to protect him.
Smith got paid in 2025
Trey Smith got a four-year, $94 million contract extension in 2025. Hence, the Chiefs know his importance in this team. He has been with the Chiefs since 2021 and is committed basically for the whole decade.
Andy Reid says Trey Smith missed his first practice of camp today with a hip injury and went to see a specialist.— Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) August 7, 2026
The good news: Reid says he is NOT worried about Smith’s availability. 🙏🏾
Hopefully it’s nothing more than precautionary. pic.twitter.com/by3nBMqOxZ
Smith allowed zero regular-season sacks across 389 pass-blocking attempts during the 2025 NFL season. He is the epitome of high-level consistency. Mahomes loves having the security of Smith in front of him.
Who is playing instead of Smith?
Rookie Kahlil Benson moved from right tackle to right guard to replace the injured Smith on the first-team offense. Veteran Jaylon Moore took over at right tackle, while Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, and Creed Humphrey held down their usual spots.
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