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Trey Smith raises concerns as Chiefs send OT to specialist due to hip injury

The Kansas City Chiefs sent offensive lineman Trey Smith to a specialist to see how his hip injury is evolving.

Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTrey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a priority for the Kansas City Chiefs so when offensive lineman Trey Smith had some hip injury, they panicked. Now, they’ve sent the guard to see a specialist.

However, it seems like the concerns are not as big as they initially feared. Per head coach Andy Reid, “Trey, his hip was bothering him. We sent him to a specialist just to get it checked out. Precautionary. He’s gonna be okay.”

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At the end of the day, precautionary means it is to avoid anything more serious. Hence, Smith should be fine. Still, given that Mahomes is coming off an ACL tear, they need Smith to be available to protect him.

Smith got paid in 2025

Trey Smith got a four-year, $94 million contract extension in 2025. Hence, the Chiefs know his importance in this team. He has been with the Chiefs since 2021 and is committed basically for the whole decade.

Smith allowed zero regular-season sacks across 389 pass-blocking attempts during the 2025 NFL season. He is the epitome of high-level consistency. Mahomes loves having the security of Smith in front of him.

See also

Andy Reid reveals if Patrick Mahomes will play on Chiefs’ preseason games

Who is playing instead of Smith?

Rookie Kahlil Benson moved from right tackle to right guard to replace the injured Smith on the first-team offense. Veteran Jaylon Moore took over at right tackle, while Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, and Creed Humphrey held down their usual spots.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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