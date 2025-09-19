Tua Tagovailoa explains late interception as Dolphins fall to 0-3 after loss to Bills

Tua Tagovailoa walked off the field in Buffalo knowing the Dolphins had let another one slip away. His late interception in the 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills sealed the Miami Dolphins 0-3 start to the season and continued a troubling trend of miscues in key moments.

The turnover came with the Dolphins down by a touchdown and inside Buffalo’s 25-yard line. Tagovailoa tried to hit Jaylen Waddle, but Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard undercut the route for Miami’s only giveaway of the night. It was Tagovailoa’s 10th interception in 10 career games against Buffalo.

Afterward, Tagovailoa refused to call it a mistake on his part, instead crediting Bernard for a “really good play.” He said he’d make the same read again, insisting the throw was in rhythm despite pressure in his face. Still, it was the type of play that has critics questioning whether the Dolphins can trust him in crunch time.

Miami’s costly collapse

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen made Miami pay almost immediately. He found Khalil Shakir for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, extending his personal dominance over the Dolphins to 14 wins in 16 meetings. James Cook piled up 108 rushing yards, becoming the first player to top 100 against Miami in 36 games.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, unraveled. A roughing-the-punter penalty earlier in the quarter set up Buffalo’s momentum-shifting touchdown drive, and Tagovailoa’s interception left Miami with no chance at a late comeback. “We win together, we lose together,” the quarterback said, acknowledging the team’s discipline problems but defending his decision-making.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel, now 0-3 for the first time in his tenure, didn’t hide his frustration. “I refuse to take moral victories as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said. The Dolphins have now dropped seven straight to Buffalo and face mounting urgency heading into a home game against the Jets.

