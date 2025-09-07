Tua Tagovailoa’s terrible performance sparks memes and reactions as Daniel Jones, Colts outplay Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins claimed the title of Week 1 disappointment in the 2025 NFL season with a heavy 33-8 loss to Daniel Jones’ Indianapolis Colts. In the quarterback matchup, a healthy Tua Tagovailoa was unable to make an impact, posting a performance that has been widely criticized through memes and fan reactions.

Tagovailoa entered the season under expected conditions: no injuries, ample practice time, and a secured starting role. However, the game turned into a nightmare for the Dolphins, and murmurs quickly arose over the quarterback’s poor performance.

On the other side, an unstoppable Jones outshined Anthony Richardson for the Colts’ starting spot and has shown that he more than justifies the trust placed in him by head coach Shane Steichen. By halftime, Indianapolis led 20-0, shutting out the opposing offense and prompting loud reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Memes and reactions to Tagovailoa’s performance

This season hasn’t brought positive vibes regarding expectations to see Tagovailoa shine after his dramatic debut in the 2024 NFL season, when he suffered a concussion. Dolphins fans made their reactions known on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the starting quarterback.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers

The first half of the game showed Tagovailoa with catastrophic stats, including two interceptions and a fumble. He finished the game with one touchdown, completing 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards. Dolphins’ QB1 was even replaced by Zach Wilson.

Advertisement

see also Tyreek Hill sparks memes and fans dream of reunion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs amid Dolphins struggles

The other side: Jones’ outstanding performance

Jones shined on the field, leaving the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with no chance in a day full of offensive imbalance in favor of the Colts. The 28-year-old veteran quarterback recorded a strong performance, throwing one touchdown pass and rushing for two more into the Dolphins’ end zone. This performance establishes him as a key player for the rest of the season.