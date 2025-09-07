Tyreek Hill sparks memes and fans dream of reunion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs amid Dolphins struggles

The 2025 NFL season has started with some issues for the Miami Dolphins in their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The team is struggling to connect with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and there are already comments and memes about a possible return to the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback and Andy Reid as head coach.

Hill went to the Dolphins in 2022 in exchange for a large package of players in the trade with Reid’s Chiefs, but in recent years he has not managed to be the piece that lifts Miami’s results in the league. Amid previous rumors, a poor performance from his current franchise sparks talk of a possible return.

A 0-20 start in the first half puts the Dolphins in a weak position for both the fans’ expectations and Hill’s own ambitions, as he had said he wanted to stay in Miami to fight for big achievements. In that sense, and with the Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, speculation is growing about the possibility of seeing the player return to the Missouri franchise.

Memes and reactions to Hill’s possible return to the Chiefs

The flood of memes, comments, and reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) quickly poured in from Dolphins fans after the poor start to Miami’s first game. Almost all of them focused on Hill’s role in a possible reunion with Mahomes on the Chiefs.

The previous stint of Hill with the Chiefs

Hill was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Chiefs, where he emerged as a key piece in Kansas City’s offense. From his first games, he became an important weapon alongside Mahomes in a collective style of play that turned into an NFL dynasty.

His decision to join the Dolphins coincided with Reid’s choice to move away from the noise surrounding the 31-year-old receiver, who recorded over 6,600 yards and 67 touchdowns in 91 games during his six seasons in Kansas City. It’s clear that the Chiefs kept winning without him, but his career hasn’t been the same.