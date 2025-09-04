Tua Tagovailoa assured that he has no issues with Tyreek Hill ahead of the 2025 season kickoff with the Miami Dolphins. After the quarterback publicly said a few weeks ago that the wide receiver needed to earn back the trust of his teammates, it now seems that things have settled.

“I think people might have blown it out of proportion to where now we’ve worked on it and I think that conversation is dead now. I think once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that. We’re in a good spot and we’ve been in a good spot for some time as well. So, I’m really happy with that and pleased with that.”

Last year, Tyreek Hill asked to leave the Dolphins after the team failed in its attempt to win the Super Bowl. That sparked rumors about a possible trade, although in the end, the former Kansas City Chiefs player stayed in Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What team is Tyreek Hill going to in 2025?

Tyreek Hill won’t be leaving the Miami Dolphins despite multiple trade rumors linking him to other teams. The wide receiver is on the same page as Tua Tagovailoa. Everything is in the past, and the focus now is on winning a championship.

“At the end of the day, me and Tua know exactly where we stand at. He knows and I know that we both have a brother for the rest of our life. We’re going to continue to build each and every day. Brothers fight all the time. I fight with my brother. We go at it all the time, but, at the end of the day, we know what the main goal is. We’re still family. We’re going to continue to get better each and every day. I’m going to continue to push the standard that coach and these guys are pushing in the locker room. I’ve always been a guy that led by example. I’m going to continue to do the small things, which is work hard, show up to practice every day, bust my tail for this team and try to win games.”

Advertisement