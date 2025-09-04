Trending topics:
Anthony Richardson’s agent makes final push to keep quarterback’s spot with Colts

This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Anthony Richardson would serve as a backup in 2025. Now, his agent has made one final push to secure his client’s spot on the team.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Anthony Richardson is now the backup QB for the Colts
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldAnthony Richardson is now the backup QB for the Colts

Anthony Richardson has been named the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. Now, his agent has reached out to the front office in a final push to secure Richardson’s future with the club.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Deiric Jackson met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to discuss his client’s situation. Reports describe the meeting as a “very constructive” opportunity to “let feelings be known.”

This is a clear sign that Anthony Richardson wants to continue in Indianapolis. However, his future may depend entirely on how Daniel Jones performs in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Is Anthony Richardson going to be traded?

The future of Anthony Richardson is very much in question. The quarterback lost his starting job to newcomer Daniel Jones, which has naturally raised concerns among Colts fans.

For many, Richardson’s days in Indianapolis appear to be numbered. The former fourth-overall pick has struggled to meet expectations, with inconsistent performances and recurring injuries limiting his progress.

While the Colts have repeatedly said they want to keep Richardson, committing long-term to a backup may not be the wisest move. Trading him for draft capital could prove more practical.

As a former high first-round selection, Anthony Richardson still carries value. However, unless Jones falters badly, the young quarterback may not get another chance to showcase his skills in Indianapolis.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
