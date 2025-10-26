Tua Tagovailoa’s warning for Dolphins after win over Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Week 8, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-10. After all the criticism, the quarterback admitted that this is a small relief to keep improving.

“I feel good. We won a game. I would say that was one of the better team wins that we’ve had in all three phases. This is sort of the swag I think we got to continue to flow over to the next week’s game.”

The Dolphins seemed adrift after starting the season with a 1-6 record, but after this victory, spirits appear renewed as they look ahead to their next game on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.

What’s the next game for the Miami Dolphins?

The next game for the Miami Dolphins is at home against the Baltimore Ravens, who will likely have Lamar Jackson back. Because of this, Tua Tagovailoa warned his teammates that there can be no overconfidence after defeating the Falcons.

“It gives us some confidence in our play and in each other. It gives us the flow back a little bit, but it’s also what we’re looking to do with this. You can feel all of that, but if you’re feeling yourself too much coming into a short week against a good opponent, that could also hurt you. So, just keeping guys in line, allowing them to feel the win. We get to enjoy the win, but, after tomorrow, we got to get back to work. Do we want to feel like we did the other weeks or do we want to continue to build off a game like today?”

