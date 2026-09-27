Why isn’t Nick Bosa playing today for 49ers vs Cardinals in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

Nick Bosa is another name added to the San Francisco 49ers' list of injured players. A huge loss to face the Cardinals in Week 3.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Nick Bosa when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Bosa’s absence is another significant setback for head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has once again had to manage injuries throughout the roster.

The 49ers have dealt with several availability concerns, and losing their star pass rusher creates another challenge for a defense that depends heavily on his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The injury also raises questions about how long San Francisco will have to play without Bosa. Although the defensive end is expected to miss multiple weeks, the team has not placed him on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a return before the minimum absence that designation would require.

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What happened to Nick Bosa?

Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice, leaving the 49ers without their defensive leader for the matchup against Arizona. The injury occurred during preparations for Week 3, and the team has not provided a specific timetable for his return. For now, San Francisco will have to adjust its defensive rotation while monitoring his recovery.

The biggest question is how many games Bosa will miss. The current expectation is that the defensive star will be sidelined for several weeks, although his exact recovery timeline remains uncertain. His absence could significantly affect the 49ers’ pass rush, particularly as the team continues dealing with injuries across the roster.

Despite the expected absence, San Francisco has not placed Bosa on injured reserve. ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed that decision. “49ers have decided not to place DE Nick Bosa on injured reserve, per league source. Bosa pulled his calf muscle at Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss few weeks – but avoid IR.”

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