Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season was not the best for the Denver Broncos. In their matchup against the Washington Commanders, the AFC West team faced a setback as Kareem Jackson was ejected for a dirty hit on one of his opponents.

The Broncos have not had a very good start of the current season. They lost their first game of the year against the Las Vegas Raiders, and returned home to face the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Unfortunately, their second game of the campaign brought another disappointment for their fans. In a cardiac match against the Commanders, the Broncos added another defeat, with a poor performance by their defense.

Watch: Kareem Jackson gets ejected for dirty hit on TE Logan Thomas

For second consecutive game, Kareem Jackson will see a punishment coming from the NFL. Last week the safety was fined for a dirty hit on Raiders WR Jakobi Myers, and he was now ejected for the same reason against the Commanders.

During the second quarter of the game against Washington, Kareem Jackson was ejected for a dirty hit on Logan Thomas. The tight end caught a touchdown pass from Sam Howell, but the safety then connected his shoulder directly with his rival’s helmet.

Unfortunately, Thomas was unable to continue after an evaluation, and Jackson was ejected after the play. Last week, he received a $14,819 fine for hitting Jakobi Myers, who had to miss this week’s game due to the concussion caused by the safety.