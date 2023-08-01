With the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys chose Mazi Smith. Ahead of the upcoming season, the first-round selection has admitted that he doesn’t really like football.

The Cowboys really need to have an amazing 2023 season. Last year, there were high hopes on what Dallas could do, as oddsmakers had them as a true contender to win the Super Bowl LVII. However, they fell short from the expectations, being eliminated in the Divisional round by the 49ers.

For that reason, the AFC East team squad has been adding several players to compete for this year’s Super Bowl. Mazi Smith is one of them, but he probably gave the worst answer when asked about his love for football.

When a team select a player in the NFL Draft, they hope that he’s passionate about football. Well, the Cowboys have received the opposite answer from their most recent first-round pick.

Mazi Smith was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The defensive tackle is seen as one of the best prospects, but he has now revealed that he doesn’t even like the sport he plays.

Speaking to reporters, the former Michigan Wolverines player confessed the real reason why he plays football. “I don’t even like football, man,” Smith said. “I like hitting people.”

It is clear that Smith’s words can be very surprising, yet they are authentic. During his college career, he recorded 88 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss in three seasons. The Cowboys are in need of an effective tackle, and they clearly prioritize performance over a player who loves the sport but doesn’t perform very well.