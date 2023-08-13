Last January, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night game against the Bengals at Cincinnati. However, in a remarkable story, the safety is fully recovered with the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year old was hospitalized after he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium following a tackle to wide receiver, Tee Higgins. His heartbeat had to be restored on site before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Those first days were critical as he was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The big question was if Hamlin would return to the NFL. Now, the safety just played his first game with the Bills against the Indianapolis Colts.

Damar Hamlin is back with the Bills after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin played his first game with the Buffalo Bills after suffering a cardiac arrest eight months ago. The safety took the field at Orchard Park in Week 1 of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

“When I’m feeling those nerves and I’m feeling those emotions, it just means I really love this. I love this, like, I want to be here. I want to play. I want to do good. I want to be one of the greats. I want to be remembered as somebody who stood for something and who made a difference when I was out there on the field.”

Head coach Sean McDermott couldn’t hide his emotions. “It’s a true sign of a young man’s courage and obviously everyone who helped him get to this point. I know there was a football game going on out there today, but I mean truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith. I think that shows a lot about who he is.”