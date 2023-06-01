The league has Patrick Mahomes as the face of the game right now. Quarterbacks have always ruled the NFL, so it makes sense that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has that role. However, Travis Kelce is also near the top in terms of popularity.

The QB-TE duo is already established as the best in the league, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins in four years. That’s why they are always in the news, including being invited to participate in “The Match” against Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

This golf event was part of the talk between Mahomes and the TNT crew. There, Shaquille O’Neal offered an interesting challenge to the quarterback. Shaq jokingly suggested they should play a 2-on-2 game against him and Kenny Smith. Mahomes tried to make it a free throw contest, but Kelce had an even better answer for the former basketball player.

Travis Kelce has great answer to Shaq’s challenge

Kelce has been outspoken on his stance regarding some NFL players having enough skill to be part of an NBA roster. This was a topic of disagreement with his brother Jason on their podcast, although this time he admitted this matchup would be impossible. However, he also suggested an interesting strategy to give him and Mahomes a chance to win.

“Maybe we would go in San Antonio, Popovich style ‘Hack A Shaq’. We gonna make Shaq earn these things dog. Honestly, He might throw me in the rim if I started hanging on him a little bit, so I need to chill out. I don’t want to poke that beast, man. I don’t want to poke that guy. It’s the only chance we got”, Kelce said to Chandler Parsons in an interview with “Run It Back”.