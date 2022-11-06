The Vikings are having their best time of the season and team owner Zygi Wilf joined the party to celebrate a recent victory. Check here the cool video.

The Vikings are showing no mercy to anyone, and best of all, they'll probably win the NFC North this year. After Week 9, the Vikings are the only team within their division with a winning record of 7-1-0 overall.

In addition to dominance within the NFC North, the Vikings are the second best team in the National Football Conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles who have a perfect record of 8-0-0. And that was the team, the Eagles, that beat them during Week 2, the Vikings' only loss so far.

So far the Vikings have a six-week winning streak that includes three away games and just two at home, one of those on the road games being a victory in London against the New Orleans Saints.

What were the Vikings celebrating with their team owner, Wario?

The celebration in the Vikings' locker room with Zygi Wilf was related to the franchise's recent victory during Week 9 against the Washington Commanders 20-17 on the road. That was the sixth victory of their current winning streak. The Vikings owner is also known as 'Wario'.



In Week 10 the Vikings have to play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, and the Bills are hungry for a win after a recent loss to the Jets.

Another tough week for the Vikings will be against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but the good news is that game will be at home, at the U.S Bank Stadium.