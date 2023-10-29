Kirk Cousins would be out for the rest of the season with the Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings secured a significant 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but the triumph came at a very high cost for Kevin O’Connell’s team.

With less than ten minutes left in the game, the star quarterback suffered an Achilles injury, and although there is no official confirmation yet, it is expected that he will miss the rest of the season.

This is a severe blow for the Vikings, as they were making a big comeback in the 2023 season after starting with a 0-3 record. However, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers last Monday Night and now Green Bay, bringing their record to 4-4.

Moreover, Minnesota have not yet played a single game against the Detroit Lions, so winning the NFC North was still a real possibility. Nevertheless, Kirk Cousins’ injury changes all the plans.

How long will Kirk Cousins be out?

An Achilles injury would mean that Kirk Cousins is out for the remainder of the 2023 season with Minnesota. Head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted that it is a very challenging situation for the team.

“Every single player in our locker room is thinking about our leader and our guy. I’m just so proud of him. Proud of how he’s played all season long. Whatever is the case, if we don’t have him for one snap or for the duration of our season, that will not change. The level that Kirk Cousins played this year and ultimately what he meant to me and our organization.”

Who will replace Kirk Cousins with the Vikings?

After Kirk Cousins’ injury, rookie Jaren Hall finished the game for the Vikings. However, as for the remainder of the season, Kevin O’Connell has not yet made a final decision.

It’s worth noting that the NFL trade deadline is on October 31, so Minnesota have some time to seek an experienced replacement. Currently, veteran Nick Mullens is on injured reserve due to a back issue.