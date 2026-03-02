Vikings could take bold action on former Pro Bowlers amid JJ McCarthy’s uncertainty to remain starting QB of the team

Cap space in the NFL is a tricky thing. Teams have to find ways to keep their rosters strong while not crossing the spending limit per season, otherwise, names might need to be cut. That’s happening to the Minnesota Vikings, and two Pro Bowlers might be out of favor due to cap issues, all while the team is actively looking for a new starting quarterback as JJ McCarthy‘s time under center might be in jeopardy.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings will release (or trade, if possible), running back Aaron Jones, who is a former Pro Bowler and one of the key weapons on the team. Two-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is also getting axed according to Schefter.

The Vikings are $43 million over the $301.2 million salary cap. By cutting Jones and Hargrave, the Vikings will create $18.65 million in cap space, says Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Seifert also puts DT Jonathan Allen and center Ryan Kelly on the possible chopping block.

Aaron Jones has been good for the Vikings

While 2025 saw Jones take a dip in production (largely in part due to injuries), he was still a rather good player for the Vikings. In 2024, he had over 1,500 scrimmage yards. In 2025, he had 747 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns despite missing five games.

The Vikings saw Jordan Mason take plenty of snaps and end up with 758 yards and six touchdowns. However, while it was a committee, when healthy, Jones was the starter of the team. Mason is under contract for the 2026 NFL season, so the Vikings might just trust him to take the workhorse role out of the backfield.

Hargrave was also a standout

Hargrave only played in 2025 for the Vikings, but he started 15 games. He had 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A Pro Bowler with the Eagles and San Francisco, Hargrave is entering the twilight of his career, so at 33 years old, and commanding quite the salary hit, it’s not at all surprising the Vikings are likely to cut him.

However, according to reports, Jonathan Allen might also be cut and that would leave the team very thin on the defensive line department. With JJ McCarthy‘s future as QB1 uncertain, the Vikings might need to assess their priorities. They would also have to strengthen their defense, and there is not much cap room to operate with.