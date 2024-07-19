J.J. McCarthy has finally signed his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and here is how much will the quarterback make per hour, day, week, month, and year.

J.J. McCarthy's salary at Vikings: How much does the QB make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

J.J. McCarthy has finally signed his first contract in the NFL. The quarterback agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings for his rookie deal, and here’s how much he will make over the next four years.

Earlier this year, the Vikings lost a key player in their offense. Kirk Cousins parted ways with the NFC North team, prompting them to find a new signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Vikings needed to trade up to the 10th overall selection to draft the quarterback they wanted. J.J. McCarthy has joined Minnesota, with high expectations set for his future.

Breaking down J.J. McCarthy’s salary at Vikings

After a long period of negotiations, the Vikings reached an agreement with their 2024 1st round pick. The J.J. McCarthy signed a 4-year, $21.85 million deal with the club, with all of it guaranteed.

If we break down J.J. McCarthy’s salary, it would look like this: $5.4M per year; $455K per month; $113K per week; $16K per day; $677 per hour; $11 per minute; or $0.18 per second.

Will J.J. McCarthy be the starting QB of the Vikings?

Even though J.J. McCarthy is set to be the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, it seems like he may have to wait a little longer for his opportunity this year.

According to reports, Sam Darnold could start the 2024 NFL season for the Vikings. The team wants McCarthy to learn from the veteran quarterback and adapt to the league for a few games before giving him all the responsibility.