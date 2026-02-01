Trending topics:
Shedeur Sanders is joined by AFC North rival as part of Pro Bowl roster

After getting a controversial selection to the Pro Bowl, Shedeur Sanders is now joined by another quarterback in the AFC North.

By Bruno Milano

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

The AFC Pro Bowl roster is getting a huge name added to the team. This player is also a quarterback and plays in the same division of Shedeur Sanders, the AFC North. This is a much-less controversial name to go to the event, though still a bit questionable.

Joe Burrow, QB of the Cincinnati Bengals, was added to the AFC roster on Sunday. This means that there will be three QBs from the Ohio teams in the Pro Bowl. All three quarterbacks also come as replacements for the actual selections: Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert.

While no one denies Burrow has all the talent to be a Pro Bowl roster, he missed three months of action, which might put a question mark over his selection. However, after the controversy of the Shedeur Sanders selection, the Burrow one is clearly less polarizing.

Burrow’s numbers in 2025

Burrow played only eight games in 2025, going 5-3 in those affairs. Burrow completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 100.7. However, it wasn’t enough to put the Bengals in the playoffs. This will be the third Pro Bowl for Joe Burrow.

QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (2025)

QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (2025)

Burrow is clearly talented enough to be a Pro Bowler every year, but the fact is injuries have hampered his career. If it were not for injuries, Burrow should be in the Pro Bowl every single year. After all, he is regarded as a top-4 QB in the NFL.

Todd Monken confirms Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders

Todd Monken confirms Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders

The Pro Bowl lost its mojo

Even for the players in the NFL, the fact is that the Pro Bowl is just not the same as it was in years prior. The ratings have fallen approximately two million from the 2023 season to the 2024 one. Now, it’s presumed that the ratings will fall even further. Also, many selected players have withdrawn from it. Before, going to the Pro Bowl was a huge accomplishment.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
