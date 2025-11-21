Sam Darnold opens up about Seahawks’ teammate standing up for him after bad performance vs Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They are absolutely amazing. Still, last week they had a losing effort against the Los Angeles Rams and it was thanks in part to a bad performance by Sam Darnold. However, a teammate of his defended him on the press conference and now the quarterback has opened up about it.

For Darnold, who has been on a redemption journey in the NFL, the fact that linebacker Ernest Jones stood up for him was very important. “That energy and the things that he said meant a lot to me for a guy to have my back like that.” Darnold then added, “But again, I know that the guys are going to go fight no matter what, no matter what the case is, and so I’m going to do everything that I can to put my best foot forward and go execute at a high level.”

Jones said he wasn’t going to let his quarterback catch strays while he was at the podium. In fact, he said Darnold has been “balling” all season, so one game wouldn’t define his season.

Darnold has been balling for a reason

Darnold’s career was in a downward trajectory until last season. He revitalized himself with the Vikings, and has confirmed his status as a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks. However, not only has he matured, but the offensive playbook of Klint Kubiak is also key. Darnold has been making leaps in progress, going through his progressions quickly and delivering his passes accurately. However, there is also one weapon in particular that makes Darnold’s life easier.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has 72 catches for a league-leading 1,146 yards and five touchdowns. Not only that, JSN is catching 74.2% of the passes thrown his way. He is a complete stud.

Sam Darnold does have a debt in the NFL

While his career has transformed amazingly, Darnold still keeps having a big debt. No one doubts about Darnold’s ability on a week-to-week basis. However, when the games are must-win, Darnold’s form returns to the one that almost made him a journeyman. He hasn’t been able to keep his composure in high-stakes games.

Darnold threw four interceptions in the game against the Rams, and that cost the team 14 points. Last season on the Wild Card Round, his team only got nine points, he threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a very poor passer rate of 77.6. One thing is a common factor, the game was also against the Rams. Maybe it’s just the team being able to neutralize him.